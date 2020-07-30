ECRMC partners with Ventanilla de Salud
ECRMC CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward signs a memorandum of understanding establishing a partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico’s Ventanilla de Salud program on Wednesday at ECRMC. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico announced on Wednesday a joint partnership to help expand the consulate’s Ventanilla de Salud program.

The preventive care program promotes healthy living and well-being through its educational outreach efforts, health screenings and referrals, and has operated in the Valley for many years.

