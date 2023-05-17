ECRMC receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

El Centro Regional Medical Center main facility.

 PHOTO COURTESY EL CENTRO REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is proud to announce that they have been awarded the Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) Level 3 by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).

According to a press release from ECMRC, "this reaccreditation demonstrates that ECRMC continues to provide the highest level of emergency care for the unique needs of our older adults living in the Imperial Valley."

Tags

