ECRMC recommends community stop vaping
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center is strongly urging Imperial County residents to stop vaping immediately as reports of vaping related illnesses rise.

The California Department of Public Health has reported upwards of 104 Californians have been hospitalized with vaping related lung damage since June 2019. Two of these illnesses have led to death. This alarming number is increasing, and across the United States, there are currently more than 1,299 reports of vaping-related lung damage, including 26 deaths, with that number growing daily.

