ECRMC reports no post-holiday COVID surge
Buy Now

El Centro Regional Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward (far left) speaks during a COVID-19 update on Thursday via Facebook Live. COURTESY PHOTO ECRMC

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center has not seen the surge of COVID-19 positive patients that it initially anticipated as a result of Christmas and New Year holiday gatherings.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Dr. Adolphe Edward, reported this Thursday morning during a COVID-19 update via Facebook Live.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.