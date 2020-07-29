ECRMC says its COVID surge has relented
El Centro Regional Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer Chris Tomaszewski (right) speaks during ECRMC’s COVID-19 update, which was live streamed via Facebook Live on Friday. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center’s number of COVID-19 inpatients has dropped by 19 over the course of eight days.

On July 20, the hospital had an inpatient count of 62. On Tuesday, it had an inpatient count of 43, the hospital announced via its Facebook page.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

