ECRMC to participate in drug trial
Buy Now

The anti-inflammatory drug tocilizumab, marketed under the brand name Actemra, has shown promise treating patients experiencing severe pneumonia in patients with COVID-19. El Centro Regional Medical Center has been approved to participate in a clinical trial of the therapy. COURTESY PHOTO

 Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center announced Thursday it is participating in a clinical trial to test the therapeutic value of an anti-inflammatory drug that has shown promise in the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.

This trial will study the drug tocilizumab, sold under the brand name Actemra, and evaluate its safety and efficacy in the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia. Tocilizumab is an approved treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory disorders.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.