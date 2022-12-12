Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
The Solis and Soza families of Holtville and El Centro pose with the pastors of Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana after receiving gifts and other necessities for free at the church's second annual Un Regalo Para Tu Alma holiday event, Saturday, December 10, in El Centro.
FROM LEFT: Teresa Jurey helps her daughter Tressa, 4, decorate a two-dimensional nativity scene with stickers at the second annual Un Regalo Para Tu Alma holiday event at the Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana, Saturday, December 10, in El Centro.
FROM LEFT: Church members and event volunteers, Marissa Leon and Leo Solorzano, work the toy station at the second annual Un Regalo Para Tu Alma holiday event at the Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana, Saturday December 10, in El Centro.
FROM LEFT: Church member and event volunteer, Oralia Zuniga, helps Fernanda Fuentes, 8, decorate a gingerbread man at an arts and crafts station at the second annual Un Regalo Para Tu Alma holiday event at the Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana, Saturday, December 10, in El Centro.
Pastors Jorge "George" Perez Jr. and Anabel Perez smile in a gingerbread cutout photo booth at the second annual Un Regalo Para Tu Alma holiday event at the Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana, Saturday, December 10, in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — Husband and wife Pastors Jorge “George” Jr. and Anabel Perez have led the Edificando y Conquistando Iglesia Cristiana (Building and Conquering, a Christian Church), a Spanish-speaking Christian community since August 2017.
In December 2021, they started the event "Un Regalo Para Tu Alma" (A gift for your soul), to provide Christmas gifts for families who potentially can't afford one for their kids.
