ECESD special education director recognized

Janice Lau, El Centro Elementary School District senior director of Special Education and Student Services, recently was named 2020 Special Education Administrator of the Year for the region by the Association of California School Administrators. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The Association of California School Administrators has named Janice Lau, El Centro Elementary School District senior director of Special Education and Student Services, as the 2020 Special Education Administrator of the Year for the region.

Lau’s honor recognized her districtwide initiation of positive behavioral interventions and supports, and universal design for learning, which have promoted instruction and provided students with equal opportunities.

