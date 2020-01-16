YUMA — University of California Cooperative Extension agronomy advisor Dr. Oli Bachie will be among the speaker next month at the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Yuma County 2020 Preseason Hemp Workshop & Field Day.

The event will begin Feb. 3 at Booth Machinery Inc., 6565 E. 30th St., Yuma, from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain Standard Time with a series of presentations on hemp-related subjects. Those will be followed with field demonstrations from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. Eighth St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.