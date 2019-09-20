IVC appoints interim communications chief
Elizabeth Espinoza has been appoint interim public information officer and advertising director for Imperial Valley College. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College announced Wednesday that it has appointed Elizabeth Espinoza as interim public information officer and advertising director.

Espinoza most recently worked at Naval Air Facility El Centro, where she served as a marketing assistant for the 2019 Blue Angels Air Show.

