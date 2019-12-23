Lane named IVC dean of arts, letters and lettering services

Betsy H. Lane 

IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College on Friday announced the promotion of Betsy H. Lane as the new dean of arts, letters and lettering services.

Lane has served as the associate dean of workforce preparation and community special projects at IVC since 2017, the college said in a release. Her primary duties in that role are in the areas of dual enrollment, strong regional and local workforce programs, non-credit education and adult education.

