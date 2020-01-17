Military officers tour the Center of the World

Felicity Mayor and Founder Jacques Istel (center) with some of the visiting contingent of military officers from Naval Command College in Newport, R.I. COURTESY PHOTO

FELICITY — Two busloads of high-level naval and military officers from nations around the world took time Wednesday to tour the Museum of World History in Granite, to be photographed in a pyramid and bask in the sun at the Center of the World Tuesday.

Capt. Kevin McGowan, U.S. Navy, director of the Naval Command College in Newport, R.I., said the 58 military officers from 55 countries are participating in year-long program based at the U.S. Naval War College. Current participants come from nations as far flung as Algeria and Spain, Australia and Norway.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.