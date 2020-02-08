Educators learn about Valley’s ag scene for their own teachings
Buy Now

Jack Vessey, president of Vessey and Company, Inc., explains to educators how one of the company’s cabbage fields in Holtville is managed during the IV Ag Tours for Teachers event on Thursday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL COUNTY – The inaugural IV Ag Tours for Teachers event on Thursday showed local educators how they could incorporate Imperial Valley’s strong agricultural industry in their classrooms.

The event took a group of fifteen educators, which was made up of fifth- to twelfth-grade teachers and counselors, through different ag-related sites in the Valley’s south end.

Educators learn about Valley’s ag scene for their own teachings
Buy Now

Bill Plourd, president and CEO of El Toro Export, (middle) tells educators about the importance of the agriculture industry in the Imperial Valley during the IV Ag Tours for Teachers event on Thursday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.