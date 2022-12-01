El Centro awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

El CENTRO — Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of El Centro this past month for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2021.

According to a press release, "the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of acknowledgment in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting," and "its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.