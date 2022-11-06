Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2023 to the City of El Centrofor its commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. This award is the highest award in governmental budgeting, and is presented to those government units whose budget is judged to adhere to program standards, according to City of El Centro press release.
