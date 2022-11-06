El Centro awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

EL CENTRO — Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2023 to the City of El Centro for its commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. This award is the highest award in governmental budgeting, and is presented to those government units whose budget is judged to adhere to program standards, according to City of El Centro press release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.