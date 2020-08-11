El Centro backs off some enforcement of election signage rule
Campaign signs for IID candidates Ryan Childers and JB Hamby are up throughout El Centro. Confusion over a new ordinance governing when election signs may be displayed in the city has resulted in a recent decision not to enforced that section of the ordinance this election. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Imperial County and municipal candidates running for office this year do not have to wait to put up their election signs in El Centro and will not have to take them down before the November election.

El Centro Community Development Director Norma Villicaña said the new ordinance where campaign signs could be up for only 60 consecutive days in a 12-month period could be confusing, so the city is not going to enforce that part of the ordinance this year.

