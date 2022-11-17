El Centro City Council is new acting El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees
EL CENTRO – On Monday evening, Nov. 15, the El Centro City Council voted to reinforce the governance and financial sustainability of El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) by voting to resume its original role as the ECRMC Board of Trustees, according to a City of El Centro press release.

The city emphasized that this governance change is not intended to affect the medical or other staff of ECRMC, who remain vital to its operations; instead, with their support, it is intended to ensure the hospital remains open and operational for them and the community, according to the release. The change in governance immediately replaced the public trustees with the City Council and retains representation by medical staff as well as UCSD.

