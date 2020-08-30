El Centro council punts on extending eviction moratorium
The El Centro City Council on Wednesday discussed the possibility of drafting an ordinance that would've placed a moratorium on residential evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  
EL CENTRO – A majority of the City Council here on Wednesday decided against drafting an ordinance that could have placed a moratorium on residential evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council’s decision was largely prompted by the fact that such a moratorium currently exists at the statewide level, and that the Legislature is currently considering two separate bills that could potentially provide assistance to those facing evictions and foreclosures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

