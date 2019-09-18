EL CENTRO — The discovery of the badly burned remains of a male subject in a trash can at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday west of the 900 block of South Second Street near the railroad tracks is being investigated by El Centro police as a homicide.

Police had arrived at the scene in response to a report of a trash receptacle on fire, an ECPD press release stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

(1) comment

Alma Agnew

The location of this body is curious to say the least. Perhaps a retaliation was conducted?



Violence of this kind destroys communities. People start to avoid going outside of their homes unless the need is pressing.



I hope that someone is able to shed some light upon the cause of this horribly upsetting behavior.


