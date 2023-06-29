El Centro Education Foundation awards $37,000 to college bound students

EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School District (CUHSD) announced that the El Centro Education Foundation (ECEF) selected two-thirds of the scholarship applications received for college assistance.
According to a press release from the Central Union High School District, at a Tuesday evening board meeting on June 27, the Trustees and Directors of the ECEF recognized students receiving the scholarships. To be selected, students submitted an application, letters of recommendation from teachers, and an essay describing what event or experience motivated them to pursue college and career.
