El Centro FFA member earns top honor

El Centro FFA member Andrew Angulo. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — El Centro FFA member Andrew Angulo has been elected to serve as a Southern Region Officer for the California FFA Association for the 2020-2021 program year.

California FFA is divided into six regions with the Southern Region consisting of an approximate student membership of 14,000 youth.

