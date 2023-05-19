Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – On Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) responded to a mutual aid request from the Imperial County Fire Department.
According to a press release from the City of El Centro, the request was to assist with a semi-truck fire at the intersection of State Route 111 and Worthington Road. ECFD promptly dispatched one Fire Engine and a Battalion Chief to the scene. At 2:50 p.m., while en route to the fire incident, ECFD’s Paramedic Engine 32 was involved in a traffic collision with a separate semi-truck at the intersection of State Route 111 and Evan Hewes Hwy.
