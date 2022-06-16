Machinist Mate Fireman Daniel Flores
Machinist Mate Fireman Daniel Flores, from El Centro, Calif., ensures gauges for the ship’s water supply are in normal boundaries aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) on June 12. 

 COURTESY Photo By Kenneth Lagadi

220612-N-ZQ263-1104 PACIFIC OCEAN - Machinist Mate Fireman Daniel Flores from El Centro, serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63), he ensures gauges for the ship’s water supply are in normal boundaries. Stethem is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of operation. With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States are directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

