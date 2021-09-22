El Centro not immediately seeking new fire chief

EL CENTRO – Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña will remain in that position for at least the next few months before a decision is made on filling the position permanently, City Manager Marcela Piedra said Tuesday.
Ceseña was named to the position after the previous chief, Ken Herbert, retired in early summer.
