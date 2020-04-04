EL CENTRO — A county Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that enough probable cause existed to hold over for trial an El Centro police officer on two of the three felony charges she was facing in connection to a Jan. 3 incident in Imperial.

While Judge Christopher Plourd ruled that there was sufficient probable cause to have Alejandra Sanchez Hurtado face trial for assault and false imprisonment, he did not hold her to answer for the charge of assault by a police officer.

