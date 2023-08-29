EL CENTRO – On Saturday, August 26, at 11:37 a.m., an El Centro Police Officer patrolled near the Ulta Beauty store at 508 W. Danenberg Drive when a female Ulta employee flagged the officer and stated a suspect had stolen merchandise from the store.
According to a joint press release form the City of El Centro and El Centro Police Department, the employee pointed to the suspect near Bevmo. The Officer attempted to contact the suspect, but the suspect ran. The Officer was able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot pursuit. The suspect was later identified as Dalin Morton, 24. The Officer returned to Ulta to continue his investigation and learned of a second suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a vehicle. The Officer got a license plate and put out a be on the lookout notice for the vehicle. The suspected vehicle came across the Highway 86 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint and was detained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.