EL CENTRO—City Police Chief Brian Johnson has resigned the position, City Council Member Cheryl Viegas-Walker said Friday, though there has been no formal announcement by the city.

Viegas-Walker added Johnson left the job at the end of July and that Deputy Chief Robert Sawyer is now acting chief.

