El Centro Regional Medical Center names new chief nursing officer

Suzanne Martinez, ECRMC new chief nursing officer.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ECRMC

EL CENTRO – El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is pleased to announce Suzanne Martinez, RN, BSN, MS, CPHRM as its new chief nursing officer (CNO). A long-time member of the ECRMC nursing team. Suzanne brings over 35 years of nursing leadership expertise to her role.

As CNO, Mrs. Martinez will oversee all clinical nursing operations at ECRMC and provide expertise for all clinical departments.

