El Centro resident Mary Lemon celebrates 100 years
Birthday girl Mary Lemon peeks over a chocolate cake Saturday during a celebration with family of her 100th birthday. Mrs. Lemon, now a resident of the Majestic Villa Assisted Living Home in El Centro, has lived in the Imperial Valley since 1947. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — Long-time Calexico resident Mary Lemon didn’t appear thrilled with all the fuss surrounding her 100th birthday on Saturday, but in the end, there were chocolate cake and ice cream to be had, and she hasn’t gotten so old as not to be able to enjoy that.

“She still likes cake and ice cream,” one family member confirmed.

