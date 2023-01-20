El Centro SLAM Festival at Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro would like to invite Imperial Valley residents to join them on Saturday, January 21 at Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park, located at 650 Park Ave in El Centro for the third annual SLAM Festival.
According to a press release, the SLAM Festival will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and feature local skaters, BMX riders, artists, and music bands. This year “Feromona” will play at 1:00 p.m., “The Mirage” at 2:30 p.m., and “Pure Majik” is headlining at 4:00 p.m.
