Mariano Peinado, a 2019 graduate of Southwest High School and current student at the California State University San Bernardino, was selected to participate in the next cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship were other three students will be part of this group. COURTESY Photo
SAN BERNARDINO – Mariano Peinado, a 2019 graduate of Southwest High School and current student at the California State University San Bernardino, was selected to participate in the next cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship.
“Participating in the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship has been a goal I have had since starting CSUSB,” said Peinado. “I am eternally grateful to the amazing teachers at Southwest High School, AVID, UCSD Academic Connections, MANA de IV, my education advocate, family, and community members as well as the professors and SAIL staff at CSUSB for their guidance. I am well aware that this would not have been possible without the wonderful Imperial Valley Village that has provided their support over the years.”
