Mariano Peinado

Mariano Peinado, a 2019 graduate of Southwest High School and current student at the California State University San Bernardino, was selected to participate in the next cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship were other three students will be part of this group. COURTESY Photo

 COURTESY Photo

SAN BERNARDINO – Mariano Peinado, a 2019 graduate of Southwest High School and current student at the California State University San Bernardino, was selected to participate in the next cohort of the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship.

“Participating in the Mellon Mays Undergraduate Fellowship has been a goal I have had since starting CSUSB,” said Peinado. “I am eternally grateful to the amazing teachers at Southwest High School, AVID, UCSD Academic Connections, MANA de IV, my education advocate, family, and community members as well as the professors and SAIL staff at CSUSB for their guidance. I am well aware that this would not have been possible without the wonderful Imperial Valley Village that has provided their support over the years.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.