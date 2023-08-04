El Centro unveils Hometown Heroes Program

EL CENTRO – The City of El Centro is proud to announce the inauguration of its Hometown Heroes Program, designed to honor the city’s local military service personnel with eye-catching banners displayed along Downtown El Centro, according to a press release from the City of El Centro.
This initiative pays tribute to those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces, per the release. The banners will feature the service person’s picture and branch of service. They will be displayed on light posts along Main Street between Fourth and Eighth Streets, from November 1 through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.