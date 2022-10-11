McGee Park upgrades
Already the recipient of upgrades to its playground, McGee Park in El Centro is on track to get a new sports court and improved lighting. FILE PHOTO

EL CENTRO — The city’s steady progression of park improvements is scheduled to take another step at McGee Park following a recent city council vote.

The McGee Park facility, located at 375 S. First Street, will get a new multi-sport court, improved lighting, new fencing and walkways. The council voted 4-0 on Oct. 4 to approve bid documents for the $857,000 project. Council Member Edgard Garcia was absent.

