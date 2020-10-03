EL CENTRO — In a turn of events, El Toro Export LLC has asked the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to vacate their approval of a plan that would have allowed the company to expand its feedlot operations.

El Toro’s request followed lawsuits filed by Scaroni Properties, Comite Civico del Valle and Heber Public Utility District against Imperial County in opposition to the Aug. 11 approval of the feedlot expansion.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.