Election update
Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale

EL CENTRO – County Registrar of Voters Linsey Dale told the Imperial County Board of Supervisors that even though the U.S. Post Office was otherwise closed Monday for the Columbus Day federal holiday, it still helped send out mail-in ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

More than 86,000 ballots were mailed, Dale said later at the Tuesday meeting. Sample ballots were sent out last week, she said.

