The City of Imperial posted on its website about Measure V in May, where voters would decide if the position of City Clerk should be elected or appointed for the City of Imperial in the primaries. As a result of the June election, Measure V did not have the required number of votes to appoint a City Clerk. ELIZABETH MAYORAL CORPUS PHOTO
COUNTY – Imperial County election officials were advised that the Imperial City Clerk race for the Nov. 8 general election was inadvertently not included in ballots mailed to registered voters within the City of Imperial boundaries.
Because no candidate filed to run for Imperial City Clerk before the close of the nomination period, there are no candidates listed for this contest, according to a press release by County of Imperial and Imperial County Registrar of Voters.
