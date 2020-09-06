EL CENTRO – High energy demand combined with an unexpected shortfall in reserves resulted in Imperial Irrigation District temporarily pausing service to some customers Saturday evening.

IID spokesman Robert Schettler said demand on the utility system reached a point where it became necessary to reduce the load by implementing outages of up to 15 minutes in various areas of Imperial and Coachella valleys.

