EL CENTRO — Just when county elementary schools appeared consigned to the idea of starting in the fall with continued distance learning, the state has thrown in a potential new wrinkle.

Although the county’s recent COVID numbers and its presence on the state’s watch list appeared to make virtual instruction a certainty, County Public Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday told the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday that schools in counties on the watch list could seek a waiver to allow in-school instruction for students from kindergarten to sixth grade. He said this new direction came from the California Department of Public Health.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

