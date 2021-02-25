Elite jet squadrons meet up again
Leaders of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels converse with each other on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

NAF EL CENTRO — The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds and their red, white and blue F-16 Fighting Falcons landed Wednesday morning at NAFEC and will remain here until March 3 to train and compare notes with the Navy’s Blue Angels squadron.

In preparation for the annual air show season, the two teams will be exchanging information, trading best practices and sharing lessons they’ve learned with each other.

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels greet each other on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The F-16 Fighting Falcons of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly while in formation on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander/leader of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, (left) speaks with Commander Brian C. Kesselring, of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilots take their first steps on the tarmac on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
The F-16 Fighting Falcons of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds make a safe landing on Wednesday at Naval Air Facility El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

