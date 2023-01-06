CALEXICO – The Enrique Camarena Memorial Library’s sign, which is distinctive to the community, was tagged with graffiti on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, said Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno.

Moreno stated that an officer from the Calexico Police Department took the report and also saw similar tagging at an eastern location of the city.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.