Enrolled providers may begin vaccinating all eligible groups
Buy Now

Imperial County Public Health Department expects 2,400 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to county providers this week. COURTESY PHOTO

 oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

EL CENTRO – Starting today, all county providers enrolled in California’s COVID-19 vaccine program may begin administering vaccinations to patients within all eligible groups.

This change was announced Thursday during the county’s weekly COVID-19 press conference. To this point, local pharmacies and medical clinics registered in the program have concentrated on administering shots to patients 65 and older. With the change, they will also be able to serve eligible healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, emergency services workers, eligible education and childcare personnel, and workers in food and agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.