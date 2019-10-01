Entrepreneurs preach the gospel of hemp

In this undated photo, Karen Sanchez, co-owner of Early Girl, works a booth displaying her hemp-based products. Sanchez and her husband, Chris, were in Imperial Friday and Saturday showing their wares at the Imperial Valley Hemp Summit & Expo. COURTESY PHOTO

IMPERIAL — As organizers at Friday and Saturday Imperial County Hemp Summit & Expo explained the importance and benefits of this new industry, there are others who already making a living off of it.

Chris and Karen Sanchez, who both lived in Imperial Valley until about seven months ago, were at the expo to promote hemp-based products of their company called Early Girl.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.