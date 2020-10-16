EL CENTRO -- The Imperial County Air Pollution Control district announced Thursday it has secured grant funding in excess of $3.3 million to pave dirt alleyways in the city of Calexico.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency advised the district on Oct. 1 that a component of one of its two applications for EPA’s 2019 and 2020 Targeted Airshed Grant (TAG) Program had been selected for funding, ICAPCD said in a release.

