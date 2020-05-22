Equipment for medical station expected to arrive today
Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo talked Thursday about the resources the hospitals will receive following this week’s surge in COVID-19 patients. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Following a surge in COVID-19 patients Monday and Tuesday that prompted him to divert patients from El Centro Regional Medical Center, hospital CEO Dr. Adolphe Edward was glad for some help.

The Imperial County Public Health Department, in addition to arranging with the state Emergency Medical Services Authority for an ambulance strike team to assist with patient transfers, secured the assistance of a 16-member federal medical team consisting of consisting of nurses, a respiratory therapist and physicians, to ease the strain on local resources.

