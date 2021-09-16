Erasing the ruins

Right Now
78°
Clear
- Humidity: 15%
- Cloud Coverage:1%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:27:05 AM
- Sunset: 06:46:46 PM
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 106F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 103F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Six arrested in connection to July 4 stabbing death
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Former Sheriff Carter dies at 78
- Callan médico y portavoz tras cateo de consultorios
- Vo’s offices searched a second time
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Couple to be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter of son
- Arrestan a 5 en Calexico por relación con homicidio
- Part of Imperial Ave. interchange could open in October
- Reportan accidente fatal en Condado de Yuma
- After delays, ground could be broken soon on new CHP office
- 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb shatters goals
