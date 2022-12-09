IVC_Erik Ortega

Erik Ortega. COURTESY PHOTO

 COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – Erik Ortega, a businessman and Calexico resident, will now have a seat at the Imperial Valley College (IVC) Board of Trustees, representing Area 7, according to the final results of the General Election.

With a total of 2,282 votes (67.47%), Ortega downed incumbent Steven M. Taylor, who gained 1,100 votes (32.53%) votes of the 3,593 total counted votes of a possible 12,190 for the IVC Area 7 race, according to the results.

