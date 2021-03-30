Essential workers get rocked for 13th ECESD Arts Festival
A sampling a collection of hand-painted rocks delivered Monday afternoon at El Centro Regional Medical Center. The rocks were decorated by El Centro Elementary School District students in tribute to the community’s essential emergency, agricultural and healthcare workers. The rocks also provided the theme and a kickoff to the school district’s “You Rock!” 2021 Arts Festival. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – Organizations around the city have been receiving boxes of rocks over the past few days, and they couldn’t have been happier.

These weren’t just any rocks. All 400 or so were hand-painted at home by schoolchildren within the El Centro Elementary School District. The kids conceived and dedicated their work in appreciation of essential workers within healthcare, agriculture and emergency services.

Essential workers get rocked for 13th ECESD Arts Festival
El Centro Regional Medical Center chief nursing officers Louise Kenney (right) and Tara Mitchell inspect the hand-painted rocks gifted to hospital staff Monday by students from El Centro Elementary School District. Also pictured is ECESD Board President Eddie Hernandez. PHOTO TOM BODUS
Essential workers get rocked for 13th ECESD Arts Festival
FROM LEFT: El Centro Elementary School District Associate Superintendent Ramon Castro, Board President Eddie Hernandez, Superintendent Jon LeDoux, and El Centro Regional Medical Center nursing officers Tara Mitchell and Louise Kenney show off decorated rocks in front of the hospital on Monday. PHOTO TOM BODUS

