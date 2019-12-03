EL CENTRO — Imperial County still has hopes for a proposed $900 million ethanol plant to come to fruition.

County Public Information Officer Linsey Dale said that during the October Agricultural Benefits Committee meeting, Dave Rubenstein from California Ethanol & Power provided an update on the project and the progress of the last six months.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

