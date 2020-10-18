Event celebrates Ginsburg and the power of women

1C.jpgEvent celebrates Ginsburg and the power of women
Guests in attendance pose for a group photo during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honored Saturday morning at the steps of the county Superior Courthouse.

A group of mostly women stood upon the steps and paid tribute to Ginsburg, who passed away on Sept. 18 at the age of 87 from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Sure Helpline Crisis Center executive director Margaret Sauza (center) gives a speech during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Sure Helpline Crisis Center executive director Margaret Sauza (center) gives a speech during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Former Calexico City Mayor Maritza Hurtado (center) speaks to those in attendance during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Planned Parenthood community organizer Maribel Padilla (right) addresses the crowd during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Guests listen as Calexico resident Raul Ureña (center) gives a speech during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg memorial event on Saturday at the county Superior Courthouse in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

