Events to showcase native Calexicans’ talents

Palm Springs resident and Calexico High Class of 1977 graduate Kasey Scott-Brown will exhibit photographs from her recent trip to Cuba on Oct. 19 in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY OF KASEY SCOTT-BROWN

CALEXICO — Back-to-back events are scheduled later this month to showcase the varied talents of two Calexico natives and help raise funds for the nonprofit Calexico Arts Council.

The first will feature Dan Navarro, successful singer, songwriter, recording artist and voice actor on Oct. 18 at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

Events to showcase native Calexicans’ talents

Palm Springs resident and Calexico High Class of 1977 graduate Kasey Scott-Brown will exhibit photographs from her recent trip to Cuba on Oct. 19 in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY OF KASEY SCOTT-BROWN

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.